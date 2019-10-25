Jimmie Ray Cornett, age 79, of Troutdale, Virginia, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Central Cemetery in Flatridge, Virginia. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Virginia is serving the Cornett family.

