Frances Reed Corey, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. Frances was born on April 15, 1930, in Bristol, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Samuel and Kate Stone Reed. She was a lifelong resident of Bristol and was a member of Bethel View Baptist Church. Mrs. Corey was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Sanborn Corey and sister, Lillian Hamilton Survivors include her daughters, Linda Carroll and husband, Winston, Kathy Corey Hayden, Beverly Cross and Cleo Corey; sons, Jerry Corey and wife, Dottie, Buck Corey and girlfriend, Sis Herrington, Sammy Corey and Jeffery Corey; sister, Betty Matson; brother, Bob Reed, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and five great great-grandchildren. The funeral service for Mrs. Corey will be held 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. Friday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.