Viola Tolley Cordle, age 90, of Bristol, Va., passed into her Lord's loving arms on Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was born Hampton, Tenn., a daughter of the late Lacy Tolley and Annabella Tolley Babs, and she lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She worked as a machine operator for Bristol Products and L.C. King. Mrs. Cordle was of the Baptist Faith. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Cordle; several brothers; sister, Elsie Ealey; and son, Ricky Blaylock. Survivors include her sons, Wayne Shaffer and Ronnie Blaylock and wife, Roxanne; daughters, Brenda Stowers, Vickie Goodman and husband, Kenneth, and Wanda Kaye Gillman; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sean Franklin officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Special thanks Caris Healthcare Hospice, medics, nurses and Dr. Thompson. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 9050 Executive Park Dr Suite A106, Knoxville, TN 37923, or American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, Ste. 6, PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
PREP FOOTBALL: VHSL playoff pairings and the final playoff power points rating scale of 2019
-
VHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Tazewell makes the cut for first time since 2014
-
HISTORY WITH HAYES: Memories never die for those who keyed J.J. Kelly’s 1999 upset of Powell Valley
-
Kingsport man dies following hit-and-run in Bristol
-
Wolfe, Denny Kale
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.