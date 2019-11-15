Viola Tolley Cordle, age 90, of Bristol, Va., passed into her Lord's loving arms on Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was born Hampton, Tenn., a daughter of the late Lacy Tolley and Annabella Tolley Babs, and she lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She worked as a machine operator for Bristol Products and L.C. King. Mrs. Cordle was of the Baptist Faith. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Cordle; several brothers; sister, Elsie Ealey; and son, Ricky Blaylock. Survivors include her sons, Wayne Shaffer and Ronnie Blaylock and wife, Roxanne; daughters, Brenda Stowers, Vickie Goodman and husband, Kenneth, and Wanda Kaye Gillman; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sean Franklin officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Special thanks Caris Healthcare Hospice, medics, nurses and Dr. Thompson. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 9050 Executive Park Dr Suite A106, Knoxville, TN 37923, or American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, Ste. 6, PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments