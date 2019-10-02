LEBANON, Va. "When He calls to me, I will answer Him" Psalms 51:19. Carolyn Jessee Cooper, age 95, was called home by the Lord on September 29, 2019. She was the youngest child born to William Gilmer Jessee and Gertrude Baker Jessee in Russell County, Virginia. Carolyn graduated from Lebanon High School and Whitney School of Business in Tennessee and Trust School at Vanderbilt. Her career began in the communications dept. at Fraser-Brace Engineering Co. (Area B) during World War II. After completion of that company's contract, Carolyn was employed by First Nations Bank of Kingsport where she had a forty year banking career, retiring in 1987 as a Trust Officer. Carolyn was an active member of Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church in Kingsport, serving on various committees. She served for several years as the assistant treasurer of The Easter Seal Society of SC which presented her special recognition for her service. Since returning to Russell County she has attended Oak Grove United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Cooper; sisters, Jeannette Jessee Mays and Thelma S. Jessee; and brother, Howard G. Jessee. She is survived by nephew, Michael E. Jessee of Lebanon, Va.; niece, Peggy Mays Dean McClellan of Kingsport; great nephews, Judge Jeffrey S. Bivins of Franklin, Tenn. and Brandon Jessee of Lebanon; great nieces, Lisa Godsey of Church Hill, Tenn., Debi Seaver of Mableton, Ga., and Sarah Malomphy of Witchita, Kan., and several other great nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Carolyn Jessee Cooper will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Jim Lyttle officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to service. Private burial will follow at the Oak Hill Memorial Park, in Kingsport, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oak Grove United Methodist Church c/o Emmett Boothe, 274 Lick Skillet Hollow Road, Lebanon, VA 24266. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Cooper family.
