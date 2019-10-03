LEBANON, Va. "When He calls to me, I will answer Him" Psalms 51:19. Carolyn Jessee Cooper, age 95, was called home by the Lord on September 29, 2019. Funeral services for Carolyn Jessee Cooper will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Jim Lyttle officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to service. Private burial will follow in the Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oak Grove United Methodist Church c/o Emmett Boothe, 274 Lick Skillet Hollow Road, Lebanon, VA 24266. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Cooper family.

