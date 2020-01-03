Arethia "Rita" Cooper, age 83, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at NHC HealthCare of Bristol. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dewey Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to NHC Healthcare of Bristol, 245 North St., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Cooper family.