Arethia "Rita" Cooper, age 83, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at NHC HealthCare of Bristol. She was born on December 25, 1936 in Lee County, Va. to the late Roy and Glessie King. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Earnest C. Cooper and her granddaughter, Jennifer Dale. She was a homemaker who loved her family, gardening and canning. Survivors include her only son, Rufus C. Cooper (Veronica) of Blountville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Christy Shelton (Tony), Keith C. Cooper (Kristy Keene) and Huntre Baxter (Paul Light); six great-grandchildren, Morgen, Logen, Luke, Ethan, Malachi and Kennedi; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dewey Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to NHC Healthcare of Bristol, 245 North St., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Cooper family.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Feds: Chemical engineer at center of industrial espionage
-
One dead in Sullivan County crash
-
Bristol man charged in cold case murder may have trial in 2020
-
Blake Andis hopes to bring Sheriff's Office into the future
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.