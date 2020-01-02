Arethia "Rita" Cooper, age 83, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at NHC HealthCare of Bristol. She was born on December 25, 1936 in Lee County, Va. to the late Roy and Glessie King. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Earnest C. Cooper and her granddaughter, Jennifer Dale. She was a homemaker who loved her family, gardening and canning. Survivors include her only son, Rufus C. Cooper (Veronica) of Blountville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Christy Shelton (Tony), Keith C. Cooper (Kristy Keene) and Huntre Baxter (Paul Light); six great-grandchildren, Morgen, Logen, Luke, Ethan, Malachi and Kennedi; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dewey Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to NHC Healthcare of Bristol, 245 North St., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Cooper family.

To plant a tree in memory of Arethia Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

