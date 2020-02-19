LEBANON, Va. William M. "Bill" Cooke, age 98, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Lebanon Presbyterian Church with the Rev. William Charles officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the church. Entombment will be in Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Lebanon VFW #9864. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the building fund to Lebanon Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2665, Lebanon, VA 24266. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71, Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Cooke family.

