LEBANON, Va. William "Bill" M. Cooke, age 98, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at home. Bill was born December 2, 1921, in Lenox, Ky. to the late Luther and Polly Cook. He served in the Navy in World War II and returned to his family in W.Va. There he was a member of the Aracoma Masonic Lodge 99 and continued this membership for 55 years. He later became a Shriner at the Kazim Temple in Roanoke, Va. as well as a member of Eastern Star Abingdon 182. Mr. Cooke and his family moved to Lebanon, Va. in 1970 where he worked for Massey Coal Company from which he retired in 1986. While residing in Lebanon, Bill participated in the Lion's Club for many years, serving as treasurer. He was a member at the Lebanon Presbyterian Church for 50 years where he was a Deacon, Elder, Church Trustee, Committee member and Committee chair and served as Lay Minister for Punkin Center Presbyterian Church for 25 years. In 1987, he was made a Kentucky Colonel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, of 68 years, Ruth Cooke; daughter, Dian Miller; son-in-law, Carl (Skip) Conley; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Cook; four sisters, two brothers and six half sisters and brothers. Survivors of Bill are his daughter, Charlene Conley of Lebanon; sons, Douglas Cook of Waianae, Hawaii and James Cooke (Marsha), of Roanoke, Va. He is also survived by his companion and best friend, Linda Sutherland; her son and daughter in-law, Jason (Kim) and their daughter, Lauren; her son and daughter-in-law, Mike Akers (Becky); her grandson, Josh Nunley; and special friends, Guy White and Doson Nunley. Surviving grandchildren are Nick McGlothlin, Allie Turner (Davey), Mari Wrenn, David Cook (Lesley), Kenneth Miller, Erik Miller, Aaron Miller (Jenny), Allison Douglas (Jon) and Becky Francis (Drew); great-grandchildren include Michael Cook, Jakim, Tino, Michael and Jaraye Douglas, Noah, Grace and Anna Miller and Addy Francis. A kind and generous man, Bill always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. Bill was the last surviving member of his immediate family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Home Nursing Hospice Care with grateful appreciation to Sarah, Wendy and Lisa. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Lebanon Presbyterian Church with the Rev. William Charles officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the church. Entombment will be in Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Lebanon VFW #9864. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the building fund to Lebanon Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2665, Lebanon, Va. 24266. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71, Fincastle Road, Lebanon, Va. 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Cooke family.
