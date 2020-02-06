Perry Vernon Cook, age 74, of Oakwood, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in a Bristol, Tennessee hospital. He was born in Oakwood, Virginia and was the son of the late Edward and Mary Addison Cook. Perry had made his home in the Oakwood area all of his life and was the owner and operator of Perry Cook Signs in Richlands, Virginia. He was a graduate of Garden High School Class of 1963 and received an engineering degree from the University of Virginia Class of 1972. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Cook; and one brother, Bob Cook. Survivors are his daughter, Kristen Cook and companion, Rob Nicar of Bristol, Tenn.; sisters, Anna Cook of Washington, D.C., Nell Hurt and husband, Earl of Oakwood, Va.; brothers, Bill Cook and wife, Billie of Oakwood, Va., Jim Cook of Oakwood, Va., Jack Cook and wife, Betty of Ft. Meyers, Fla.; one granddaughter, Ella Perry Wood. Services for Perry Cook will be conducted Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia with David Carter and the Rev. Ray Amos officiating. Friends may call from 12 until 1 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va. Members of the Sandy Valley Masonic Lodge #17 AF & AM will conduct services for the funeral on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Garden United Methodist Church and/or Oakmont at Gordon Park, 401 Gordon Ave, Bristol, VA 24201. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va. is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
Cook, Perry
Service information
Feb 8
Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA 24641
Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA 24641
