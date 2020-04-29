Cook, Paul Larry

Mr. Paul Larry Cook, age 74, of Huntsville, Ala., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born on June 5, 1945, to Rolce and Gaynell (Johnson) Cook in Pulaski, Va., and raised in Lebanon, Va., but has lived in the Huntsville, Ala. area since the late 1960's. Mr. Cook is survived by his daughter, Teresa C. Lambert and son-in-law, Grady Lambert of Groton, Mass.; grandson, Hunter Lambert of Arlington, Va. and granddaughter, Aubrey Lambert of Mary Esther, Fla.; also his stepchildren; and his loving siblings, Betty Davis of Bristol, Va., Barbara Walls of Lebanon, Va., Vangie Musick of Lebanon, Va., Rolce Cook Jr. of Bluff City, Tenn., and Mike Cook of Lebanon, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Cook; his brothers, David and Dwight Cook, his sister, Nadine Turner; and brother, Mark Allen Cook. After serving in Vietnam as a Military Police Officer for the United States Army, Paul worked over 40 years at Teledyne Brown Engineering, managing the Shipping and Receiving Department. Mr. Cook is a graduated in 1978 with a B.S. from Athens State College. Paul will be terribly missed by all his family and friends. Although he was often quiet, he was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. An avid outdoorsman, his favorite place was hunting on his land or fishing from a boat and could always be counted on for a good laugh. A celebration of life will be arranged by the family in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Isbell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1419, Russellville, AL 35653.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Cook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

