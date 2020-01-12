In loving memory of Clyde Cook Jr., born August 4, 1969, in Abingdon, Va., Clyde entered into rest on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va. Clyde is survived by his mother, Betty Cook. In addition to his mother, other survivors include his four siblings, Ernest Hill (Maria Hill), Donzella Kitchens (Doug Kitchens), Denise Fuqua (Earl Fuqua), and Vincent Cook. He has a host of nieces and nephews as well as aunts and uncles and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Cook Sr.; wife, Brandi Destine Roxanne Cook; and son, Michael Justice Cook. Clyde Cook Jr. graduated from Patrick Henry High School in June of 1987. He went on to pursue and graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in music from Virginia State University in St. Petersburg, Va. Clyde had a passion for writing and playing music. He often played his keyboard at various venues in the local area. He was a member of the jazz group, "Behind the Note." Clyde released several CDs which included gospel, jazz, R&B, and instrumental pieces. He also had the opportunity to perform with some of the gospel greats. Clyde knew what his gift and purpose was and he knew how to bless others with his gift. Clyde was an avid moviegoer. He loved his family. He was a soft-spoken gentle soul who would do anything for you. Clyde enjoyed working at the Pinnacle in Bristol, Tenn. for Steve Johnson. There he had the pleasure of working with others who he considered family and friends. He was a member of King's Chapel Church in Abingdon, Va. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral ceremony will follow on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Elder Lucious Oliver officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Rose Cemetery where Cory Clark, Robert Clark, Major Cook, Billy Fullen Jr., Earl Fuqua, and Jeffery Washington will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Hill and Doug Kitchens. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Clyde Cook Jr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).