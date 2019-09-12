Joyce Sue Raines Cook, age 78, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Ballad Hospice House. She was born December 20, 1940 in Grundy, Va., a daughter of the late Fred and Lesie Vires Raines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Freddy B. Cook; and two sisters, Betty Ramey and Eula Skeens. She is survived by her son, Mike Cook and wife, Hellen Cook; granddaughters, Amber Pennington and Kelly Gross; sisters, Wanda Sheppard and Sandra Gibson; brother, Gary Fred Raines; five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Per Mrs. Cook's request there will be no services. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

