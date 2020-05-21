Stephanie Alice Conley, age 46, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 26, 1973, and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Stephanie was a member of Calvary Memorial Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Glavis Conley; three children, Kayla Martin and husband, Christian, Hopie Conley, and Gary Conley; parents, Paul and Pansy Maye; four grandchildren, Ariel Conley, Malachi Carver, Marley Martin and Emma Jane Martin; sisters, Robin Houser and husband, Fred, and Tammy Maye; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Weaver Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Eastern Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
