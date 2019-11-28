Betty Rutter Conley, 88 of Bristol, Virginia died at the Ballad Hospice House on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was the daughter of deceased parents, William Campbell and Ellen Cowan Rutter and the widow of Walter Wayne Conley. She is survived by her much loved sister and best friend, Laura Rutter Salyer, Timothy Brian Salyer, Susie and Bryan Owens, Jordan and Jasmine King, Bradley, Brysan and Braydan Owens and Harper King; half brother and half sister, Frank and Caroline Rutter. She also leaves many beloved friends to cherish her memory. She grew up in the small community of Oak Grove and graduated from Wallace High School when she was fifteen years of age. She had a BA degree from Radford College, an MA degree from ETSU and had done post graduate studies at UVA. She was a member of McIver Presbyterian Church. She worked for the Washington County School System for 40 years as a teacher, librarian, principal and retired as the Director of Instruction. She was a member and past president of Delta Kappa Gamma, Phi Delta Kappa, SW Supervisors Association, Washington County Education Association, a member of the Virginia Educational Media Association, a member of the Virginia Education Association and a member of the National Education Association. The governor chose her as one of two members from Southwest Virginia to work with the Virginia Department of Education to develop the over all guidelines for Implementing the Standards of Quality Program. She served as consultant, chairman and member of visiting committees for Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and for the teams to evaluate and check compliance for the Standards of Quality objectives. She was awarded a life membership in the Virginia Congress of parents and teachers in recognition of noteworthy loyalty and high achievement in promoting the welfare of children and youth. She also received an award from Washington County Education Association for outstanding service to public education. She was a 69 year member of Bristol Chapter 28, Order of the Eastern Star. She was past matron of the chapter and was Worthy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Virginia in 1973-74. She received a commission as a Kentucky Colonel and she is listed in the Who's Who in America, in the South and Women in Education. We want to give special thanks to our dear friend, Dorothy Couch, who helped care for her, and to a very special and loving nurse, Sandy, from Ballad Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shelby Masonic Lodge 162, c/o Wayne Necessary, PO Box 292, Bristol, Virginia 24203. A celebration of her life will be held at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St. Bristol, Virginia on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m. and the service is to follow at 4 p.m. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs.Conley and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
