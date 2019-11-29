Betty Rutter Conley, 88, of Bristol, Virginia, died at the Ballad Hospice House on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was the daughter of deceased parents William Campbell and Ellen Cowan Rutter and the widow of Walter Wayne Conley. A celebration of her life will be held at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St. Bristol, Virginia on November 30, 2019. Visitation from 2 until 4 p.m. and the service to follow at 4 p.m. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Conley and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
