Conley, Betty June Rutter

Betty June Rutter Conley, 88, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Ballad Hospice House, Bristol, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201.

