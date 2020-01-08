James H. Conerly, age 88, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born November 22, 1931 in Nettleton, Mississippi, son of the late Preston J. and Ethel Conerly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. Mr. Conerly worked at Raytheon in Bristol for 37 years. After retirement he moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where he lived for 25 years and had recently relocated back to the Tri-Cities. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Joyce N. Conerly; son, Thomas David Conerly and wife, Annette; daughter, Theresa Conerly Shipley; six grandchildren, Kevin Shipley and wife, Amanda, Jed Conerly and wife, Jenifer, Lucas Conerly, Chris Shipley, Derrick Davis and wife, Amy, and Amber Jackson and husband, Chris; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Shipley, Logan Shipley, Alex Davis-Jackson, Avery Jackson, Addi Gregg-Davis and Mason Davis. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Bob Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Cartwright, James Wright, Richard Rogers, Jeff Burns, Derrick Davis, Chris Jackson and Ken Collins. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.