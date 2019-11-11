Compton, James Ivon

James Ivon Compton, age 84, of Max Meadows, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Pulaski Community Hospital following a long illness. Born in Buchanan County, he was the son of the late Ivon and Len Smith Compton. He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Compton Smith. He was of the Christian faith and a loving husband, father and grandfather. James loved to teach. He graduated in the first class at University of Virginia at Wise. He obtained a bachelors and a masters degrees at East Tennessee State University. He taught at Council High School for two years and served as elementary principal for one year in Buchanan County. He was assistant principal at John Battle High School in Washington County also at George Wythe High School in Wythe County. For several years, James taught Government at Wytheville Community College. He started operating heavy equipment while in high school. He prepared the site for the first Food City Grocery Store in Grundy Virginia. He built roads in the Breaks Interstate Park as well as other rural roads in Southwest Virginia. At a young age, James started strip mining and reclamation for the coal mines in Southwest, Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia. When James left the community college, he went full time strip mining coal for 15 years. In his retirement, James' greatest joy was working on his farm and taking care of his beef cattle. James enjoyed sports, music festivals, and going to the casino to play three card poker! He was known for his great sense of humor and loved to tease. Those left to miss him and cherish memories include his wife of 58 years, Louise Calvert Barton Compton, Max Meadows, Virginia; three sons, Dirksen Ivon Compton (Katrina), Draper, Virginia, Bryant Ruffin Compton, Max Meadows, Virginia, Keeb Barton Compton, Max Meadows,. Virginia; five grandchildren, Christina Louise Compton, VPI Blacksburg, Virginia, James Barton Compton, VPI Blacksburg, Virginia, Victoria Dawn Compton, Bristol, Tennessee, Cade Ivon Compton, Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, Virginia, Conner Griffin Compton, Draper, Virginia; niece, Renna Smith Cook, (Allen), Abingdon, Virginia; two great nephews, Nathan Cook (Delaware), Colonel Aaron Cook (Texas). Funeral service will be held 12 noon, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel, Wytheville, Virginia conducted by the Reverend Ray Bolen. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice or to Wytheville Community College in honor of his name, 1000 East Main Street, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
