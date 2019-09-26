Margaret Compton Fletcher, age 95, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully at her residence in the early hours of September 23, 2019. "Precious is the sight of the Lord in the death of his saints" Psalms 116:15. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Va., with Bro. Steve Lyons officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Steele Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 274 Old Stage Rd Bristol, TN 37620, or the Corinth Baptist Church, Helen Henderson Highway, Council, VA 24260. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Fletcher and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

