Josephine O. Jarrells Holt Combs, age 82, of Piney Flats, Tenn., was called home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her residence. The funeral service for Ms. Combs will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Haynes and Pastor Earnest Steffey officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. Saturday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, in East Tennessee Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

