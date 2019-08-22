Josephine O. Jarrells Holt Combs, age 82, of Piney Flats, Tenn., was called home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her residence. She was born on September 10, 1936, in Hiwassee, Va., a daughter of the late James Samuel and Lattie Marie Trail Jarrells. Josephine, to all who knew her, was a beautiful and sweet individual who touched the lives of everyone she met. She had a passionate love for quilting and being around her family, drinking coffee. She worked at Bristol Lingerie and was a caregiver, for many years. She was a devoted member, at Bible Lighthouse Church, and also attended New Grace Baptist Church. Ms. Combs was preceded in death by siblings, Annie Louise Jarrells, Myrtle Foster, Brady Jarrells, Willie Jarrells and Agnes Tucker. She is survived by her children, Betty Ann Windburn and longtime companion, J.D., Marsha Roberts, Mary Jane Nicholson, Earnest Timothy Holt and wife, Sherry, David Lawrence Holt and wife, Carol, and Randy Lee Holt and wife, Cathy; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. The funeral service for Ms. Combs will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Haynes and Pastor Earnest Steffey officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. Saturday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, in East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Holt, Randy Holt, Delaney Roberts, Jeremy Roberts, Jason Roberts, Mack Roberts, Barry King and Jack Shortridge. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389