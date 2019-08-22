Josephine O. Jarrells Holt Combs, age 82, of Piney Flats, Tenn., was called home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her residence. She was born on September 10, 1936, in Hiwassee, Va., a daughter of the late James Samuel and Lattie Marie Trail Jarrells. Josephine, to all who knew her, was a beautiful and sweet individual who touched the lives of everyone she met. She had a passionate love for quilting and being around her family, drinking coffee. She worked at Bristol Lingerie and was a caregiver, for many years. She was a devoted member, at Bible Lighthouse Church, and also attended New Grace Baptist Church. Ms. Combs was preceded in death by siblings, Annie Louise Jarrells, Myrtle Foster, Brady Jarrells, Willie Jarrells and Agnes Tucker. She is survived by her children, Betty Ann Windburn and longtime companion, J.D., Marsha Roberts, Mary Jane Nicholson, Earnest Timothy Holt and wife, Sherry, David Lawrence Holt and wife, Carol, and Randy Lee Holt and wife, Cathy; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. The funeral service for Ms. Combs will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Haynes and Pastor Earnest Steffey officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. Saturday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, in East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Holt, Randy Holt, Delaney Roberts, Jeremy Roberts, Jason Roberts, Mack Roberts, Barry King and Jack Shortridge. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments