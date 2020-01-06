CASTLEWOOD, Va. William D. Colvard, 81, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia. He was born in Dante, Virginia, son of the late Rudolph and Mamie Colvard. He was preceded in death by one sister, Pauline Colvard. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was employed by the Tennessee Valley Authority and American Electric Power Company and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He enjoyed fishing and baseball and coached many years for the Clinch River Senior Baseball League. He is survived by his wife, Nell Peters Colvard; two sisters, Gloria Jenkins and husband, Don, of Abingdon, Virginia, and Jewell Mays and husband, Cecil, of Dante, Virginia; two brothers, the Rev. Gene Colvard and wife, Joyce, of Louden, Tennessee, and Russell Colvard and wife, Paulette, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Bill Ring of Abingdon, Virginia; several special nieces and nephews, Sue Ring Lambert and children, Matt Lambert, Amanda Mogel, Kathy Ring Litsas and husband, John, and children, Stephen Litsas and Monica Litsas, Bobby Ring and wife, Vivian, and children, Brandon Ring and Kelsey Ring. He attended Brick Baptist Church and his church family was very special to him. Funeral services for William D. Colvard will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Jim Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park, in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Tony Bush, William Collins, and the men from the Brick Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home, in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Colvard family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
