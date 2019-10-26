Margie Marie Taylor Collis, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. The graveside service for Mrs. Collis will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Susong Cemetery with Pastor Travis Ingle officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

