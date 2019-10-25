Margie Marie Taylor Collis, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. She was born July 24, 1931 in Blountville, Tenn., a daughter of the late Harlon and Lucy Jane Leonard Taylor. Margie was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from Bristol Products. She was a member of North Bristol Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Rex Claude Collis; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Joy Ragan and husband, Paul, Rex D. Collis and wife, Regina, Michael Collis, and Gary Collis; grandchildren, Jennifer Gillenwater and husband, Steven, Melanie Anderson and husband, Nick, and Rebekah Weaver and husband, Trever; four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The graveside service for Mrs. Collis will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Susong Cemetery with Pastor Travis Ingle officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
