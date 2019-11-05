CASTLEWOOD, Va. Nancy Collins, 72, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born in Russell County, Virginia; daughter of the late Curtis Lee and Hula Porter Carico. She graduated from Castlewood High School in 1965 and was a devoted Christian and member of the House of Prayer Church in Castlewood, Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Cary Collins Jr.; one daughter, Julie Higgins and husband, Bill, of Castlewood, Virginia; two sons, Sean Collins of Castlewood, Virginia and Justin Collins and wife, Lauren, of Abingdon, Virginia; one sister, Barbara Quillin of Weber City, Virginia; three grandchildren, Ethan Collins and wife, Ashlie, Gavin Collins, and Emily Higgins; two great-grandchildren, Karmyn and Brielle; several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Nancy Collins will be conducted at 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Lawrence Hollyfield officiating. Committal Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Doug Carico Jr., Brent Carico, Randall Austin, Lynn Puckett, William Collins, James Collins, Jason Blackwell, and Caleb Cook. The family will receive friends from 5 till 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908. Online condolences may be sent to the Collins family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.