Lydia Belle Mullins Collins, "almost 100" of Abingdon, Va., died on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Lydia was born on February 26, 1920, in Flat Gap, Va., to John Calvin Mullins and Vie Bolling Mullins. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Otis and Oliver Mullins; by a cherished granddaughter, Teresa Lynn Peake Foulke; and three great-grandchildren, Victoria Grace Chittester, Kaitlyn Paige Drews, and John Gregory "Jory" Bowers. Lydia is survived by four children, Dorothy Chittester of Fayetteville, N.C., PeggyAnn Peake of Gray, Tenn., James C. Collins of Astatula, Fla., and Jane Hilt and husband RW, of Abingdon, Va. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, John Chittester, Greg Chittester, Deborah Peake Denney, Kathleen Chittester Holland, Barbara Peake Roark, Beverly Peake Moore, John Daniels III, Thomas Peake II, Claudette Peake Decker, Jill Daniels Thompson, and James Wesley Collins. She had 20 great-grandchildren and 18 great great-grandchildren. She was a beloved aunt to Eugene, Reginald (deceased), Raymond, and Eleanor Mullins, as well as numerous Collins family nieces and nephews. Lydia was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young, later, she became a businesswoman, owning the Trail Auto and Home Supply Store, the St. Charles Caf�, the Pennington Gap Motel and Restaurant, and Belle's Boutique. She was employed by Jantzen Knitting Mills in Portland, Oregon; by Belk in Leesburg, Fla., as an EKG technician at Halifax Hospital in Ormond Beach, Fla., and most recently as a senior citizen caregiver in Mount Dora, Fla. Lydia was a dedicated church worker, serving as a Sunday School and VBS teacher, leader of the Young Women's YWA's and GA's, a WMU officer, and leader in the Cradle Roll and Seniors' Extension Department. She is a member of the First Baptist Church, Bristol, Va., and a member of the Eastern Star, Norton, Va. Lydia was an avid bridge player and enjoyed travelling and all kinds of crafts, including making quilts and crocheting items for family and friends. Her friendship and smile will never be forgotten. She always made sure her family knew how much she loved them. Lydia loved life, was a great storyteller and filled every room with laughter. Lydia was a long-time resident of Commonwealth Senior Living, and the family expresses our heart-felt gratitude to Kathy Gentry and other staff members who loved Mother. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Abingdon Baptist Church, Abingdon, Va. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall following the service.
