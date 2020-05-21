LEBANON, Va. Diana Ferguson Collins, age 60, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home. Born on March 17, 1960, she was the daughter of Edna H. Ferguson and the late Clyde B. Ferguson. She was a devoted member of the Lebanon Church of Christ. She was a Sunday school teacher and loved to talk to people about the Lord. Diana began her career with Long John Silvers in 1980. Throughout her career she won multiple awards including Best Restaurant, Captain's Trophy, and YUM RGM Manager of the Year. She was a true leader who loved watching her children (as she called them) blossom and begin their journeys. She will forever be remembered by all of them for her smile and dedicated leadership. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Ferguson; and niece, Rosa Marshall. She is survived by her husband, Cecil Eugene Collins Jr.; mother, Edna H. Ferguson; one daughter, Erin Nicole Collins; three sisters, Deborah Francisco and husband, Roger, Mary Jean Franklin and husband, David, and Lisa Barney and husband, Jason; sister-in-law, Teresa Ferguson; granddaughter, Aliya Nicole McBryde; one niece, Jessica Hicks and husband, Kevin; two nephews, Vegas Ferguson and wife, Melissa and Cody Francisco; two great nieces, Haleigh and Kylee; and two great nephews, Hayden and Caleb. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Lebanon Church of Christ with Keith Hovis, Ron Epling, and Johnny Farmer officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there could be limited seating. Private family burial will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be: David Franklin, Roger Francisco, Jason Barney, Cody Francisco, Vegas Ferguson, Kevin Hicks, Jaye Moore, and Hayden Ferguson. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lebanon Church of Christ, P.O. Box 607, Lebanon, VA 24266. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Collins family.
