LEBANON, Va. Diana Collins, age 60, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Lebanon Church of Christ with Keith Hovis, Ron Epling, and Johnny Farmer officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there could be limited seating. Private family burial will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lebanon Church of Christ, P.O. Box 607, Lebanon, VA 24266. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Collins family.

