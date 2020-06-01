Betty "Little Betty" Collins, age 86, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Bristol, Va., on April 3, 1934. She was a devoted wife to her husband Tom of 71 years. She has three children and two in-law's that she loved as her own, Tommy Collins and wife, Jackie, Michael Collins, Penny Miller and husband, Kelly; two grandsons that she cherished, David Collins and wife, Allison, Chris Collins and wife, Erica. Along with five great-grandchildren that she adored, Maddie, Hannah, Parker, Grayson and Zane; one sister, Marie Horton; her cousin and shopping buddy, Barb Harrison; and special friend, Beverly Wilson that she has to thank for the many years of laughs and biscuits. Betty worked at Bigelow Carpet and later retired from Bristol Jeans. She spent most of her life doing what she loved the most, taking care of her husband and her family. She was known for her gentle spirit, kind heart and the smile she always had on her face. She enjoyed being on the go and that especially meant car rides and antique car shows with Tom. Betty will be missed by everyone that she leaves behind, but she is in a special place in Heaven waiting on her family and friends to join her. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service and at other times at the home of Tom and Betty. The interment will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends of the family. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
