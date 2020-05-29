JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. Tommy Murrell Colley, age 82, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was a native of Abingdon, Va. And graduated from William King High School. Tommy attended Hampden Sydney College and later graduated from East Tennessee State University. He was a member of First Christian Church of Johnson City. Tommy was the owner/operator of Sports Car Prescription in Johnson City for over 25 years. He was a man of many interests. Tommy was a member of the Emmaus Community; East Tennessee Antique Engine Club, and Rod and Gun Club, and he loved to tell stories and share his experiences with others. He was a collector of many things; his favorites being vintage 1947 and 1948 Indian Motorcycles. Tommy was predeceased by his parents John and Mozell Litton Colley. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen Minnick Colley; daughters, Leslie Hohl and husband, Craig, of Jonesborough, and Linden Cass and husband, Rick, of Denver, N.C.; and grandchildren, Chandler, Madeline, and Aidan Townsend, Caroline Cass and Jordan Mallory. The family would like to offer heart-felt thanks to Nurse Ashley of Amedisys Hospice and Dr. Brian Way of Blue Ridge Medical Group for the love and care shown to Tommy. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Green Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Donald Mushayamunda officiating. Casket bearers will be Mick Fowler, Mickey Keplinger, Johnny Webb, Dean Chestnut, Glenn Campbell, Ken Klug, Bill Shafer, Larry Renfro, and Hunter Land. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the Green Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 22007 Green Spring Church Road, Abingdon, VA 24211 or to the charity of one's choice. Those wishing to express sympathy or order "Hugs From Home" online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Tommy Murrell Colley is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
