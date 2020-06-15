FREDERICKSBURG, Va. Irene Eva Coleman, 95, of Fredericksburg, Va., formerly of Lebanon and Drill, Va., passed away on June 14, 2020. Born on December 6, 1924, in Skeggs, Va., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Bernie Horn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Leeman Coleman and Edward Coleman; sisters, Marie Cox and Kathleen Childress; three sons, Donald Coleman, Carl Coleman, and Freddy Coleman; daughter-in-law, Ann Coleman; and two grandsons, Craig Coleman and Paul Jones. She is survived by her son, John Coleman and wife, Janice, of Tenn.; daughter, Kathy Jones and husband, Steve, of Pa.; daughters-in-law, Patsy Coleman of Tenn., and Nellie Coleman of Va.; ten grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Irene and Leeman lived in Drill, Va., where they raised their five children and were active in their church and community. They moved to Alexandria, Va. in 1966. Drill was always home to Irene and she loved telling stories of growing up in the mountains and sharing lovely memories with us. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Pastors Brad and Ashlee Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of one's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral and Cremation Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Coleman family.
