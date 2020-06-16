FREDERICKSBURG, Va. Irene Eva Coleman, 95, of Fredericksburg, Va., formerly of Lebanon and Drill, Va. passed away on June 14, 2020. Born on December 6, 1924, in Skeggs, Va., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Bernie Horn. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Pastors Brad and Ashlee Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of one's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral and Cremation Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Coleman family.

