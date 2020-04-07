MARION, Va. Earl Preston Coleman, age 101, passed away on Tuesday, April, 7, 2020, at the Francis Marion Manor. Mr. Coleman was born in Marion, Va., to the late Earl Wayne Coleman and Margie Hayes Coleman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Coleman; his siblings, Eva Clay, Willy Coleman, Robert Coleman, Mary Ruth Cox, Helen Robertson, and Ethel Antoine. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and Virginia Department of Corrections. He was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. He served as senior deacon at the First Baptist Church on Franklin Street and was a loving husband and father. Survivors include, his daughter, Carla Rojos; several nephews to include Herb Clay, Curtis Cox and Jonathon Cox; and niece, Francis Coleman. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Round Hill Cemetery with Bishop Nolan Wolfe officiating. Full Military Honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Coleman family.
