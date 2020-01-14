Cecil Eugene Coleman, age 79, of Rosedale, Va., passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. He was born in Red Ash, Virginia and was the son of the late Crumbley C. and Emma Mae Hagy Coleman. He was a lifelong resident of the area and was a retired miner from Island Creek Coal Company. Cecil was a member of UMWA Local #1509 Oakwood, Virginia and was a member of the Grace Pentecostal Holiness Church in Bristol, Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Coleman; and special canine companion of 17 years, Puddles. Survivors are his wife, Annie Pearl Coleman; daughter, Hannah Neel and husband, John of Christiansburg, Va.; son, Cecil E. Coleman Jr. and wife, Tammy of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Jacob Nathaniel Coleman and Abigail Grace Neel; brothers, Edward Coleman of Bandy, Va., Ira "Lum" Coleman and wife, Mary Ann, of Church Hill, Tenn., Roger Coleman and wife, Darlene, of Richlands, Va., Kenneth Coleman and wife, Patsy, of Richlands, Va., Ronnie Coleman and wife, Patricia ,of Cedar Bluff, Va., Perry Coleman and wife, Drema, of Richlands, Va., Wayne Coleman of Abingdon, Va; special canine companion, Dutchess. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends. Funeral services for Cecil Eugene Coleman will be conducted on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia with the Rev. Michael Switzer, the Rev. David Horton and Kenneth Coleman officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum at Claypool Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Jacob Coleman, Mark Coleman, Lee Coleman, Brian Coleman, Jason Coleman, Shane Coleman, Gavin Coleman, and Denny Coleman. Honorary pallbearers will be Darryl Hess, Harless Hess, John "Tommy" Neel, John Campbell, and Carmen Randolph. Friends may call after 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
Coleman, Cecil Eugene
Service information
Jan 15
Visitation
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA 24641
Jan 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
11:00AM
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA 24641
