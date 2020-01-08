Carol Faircloth Coleman, age 59, of Rural Retreat, Va. passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1960, in Newport News, Va., daughter of the late David Felton Faircloth and Betty Grace Canady Faircloth. She attended Fairview United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband, Chris Coleman; children, Mary Elizabeth Johnson and her children, Shelby, Colin and Hayley; Jennifer Johnson Cash; Stephen Andrew Johnson and wife, Crystal Callahan Johnson and their children, Smith and Pru; James Thomas Johnson II and wife, Jennie, and their children, Levi and Jessica; sister, Linda Hook and David Hartless; several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins also survive. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Home with the Reverend Aubrey Whitlow and Pastor Matt Reider officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, at Rosewood Cemetery, Rural Retreat, Va. Flowers will be appreciated or memorial donations may be made to New Century Hospice. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Coleman family.
Coleman, Carol Faircloth
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Barnett Funeral Home
325 Church St
Wytheville, VA 24360
Jan 10
Funeral Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
7:00PM
Barnett Funeral Home
325 Church St
Wytheville, VA 24360
Jan 11
Burial
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
Rosewood Memorial Gardens
7764 West Lee Highway
Rural Retreat, VA 24368
