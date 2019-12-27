Coleman, Betty Jean

Betty Jean Robinette Young Walters Coleman, 80, was called home to join in the Heavenly Christmas celebration on December 25, 2019, in Roswell, Georgia. What a wonderful gift to see Jesus's face and to be reunited with her precious parents on Christmas day. She was lifted on gracious wings and flown home just like the beautiful Hummingbirds that she loved. She was born on April 1, 1939, in Richlands, Virginia, the oldest child born to the late Richard K. and Hattie Honaker Robinette She was also preceded in death by her late husband, John E. Walters. Her family and loved ones will remember her as having a loving, generous heart; a kind and humble spirit; a keen sense of humor; and as a strong and independent woman. Betty loved her family sacrificially and unconditionally. That same love was extended in service to others in need. Betty walked with integrity and was a respecter of all people, guided by her faith in Jesus Christ. Betty enjoyed spending her time working in the yard and planting flowers, making ceramics, cooking delicious home-cooked southern meals, watching sports, and listening to country and southern gospel music. Above all, Betty loved her family and was a devoted and a loyal wife, mom, daughter, sister, and friend. Betty was actively involved and served at Maiden Lane Church of God and Clifton Avenue Church of God during her many years of living and raising her family in Springfield, Ohio . She worked at Credit Life Insurance and AKZO Nobel in account and billing management. Survivors include her husband, Edward D. Coleman; her brother, Kenneth Robinette; her sister, Nancy Mulkey (Raymond); her uncle, Millard Robinette (Sally); and her children, Karen Helsing (Steve), Keith Young (Paul), Kimberly Smith (Eric), and Rhonda Sisi (Lahhoud). She is survived by eight grandchildren, Alecs Strayer (Rachel), Ryan Helsing, Connor Helsing, Daniel Helsing, Kyle Helsing, Lauren Helsing, Caroline Smith, and Evan Smith; one great-grandchild, Gryphon Strayer, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, officiated by the Reverend Phillip Horton. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memorial Gardens. Visitation will held be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
