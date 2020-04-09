ABINGDON, Va. Don Edward Cole, age 81, passed on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Don was a graduate of Wallace High School and attended Woodland Hills Christian Church. He was an employee of VDOT for 34 years and retired as a District Traffic Engineer. Don loved to play golf, fish, take photos, and was a youth baseball coach for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Sampson Cole and Gladys Arizona Hayden Cole; wife of 51 years, Peggy June Free Cole; brother, Henry Eugene Cole; sister, Betty Darlene Crytzer; and special nephew, Jeffrey Lee Crytzer. Don is survived by two sons, Don E. (Bentha) Cole II and Brian (Tracey) Cole, all of Abingdon, Va.; four grandchildren, Lauren (Adam) Heath of Chilhowie, Va., Adam Cole of Abingdon, Va., Evan Cole of Abingdon, Va., and Brandon Cole of Abingdon, Va.; great-grandson, Knox Heath; special niece, Penny Reynolds of Clarksville, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Donald Crytzer of Altamont Springs, Fla.; special friend, Loretta Calhoun of Abingdon, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Paul Viers officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hills Christian Church, 16173 Elementry Drive, Abingdon, VA 24210, in Mr. Cole's name. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Don Edward Cole is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
