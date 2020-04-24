MARION, Va. Jimmie Dean Coe, age 82 years and 8 months, father of five, papaw of six, great-papaw of four, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, with his family by his side. Jimmie was born on August 29, 1937, in Ashe County, Hungarian Township, N.C., to the late James Arlie Coe and Nannie Levon Stamper Coe. Jimmie was a proud retiree who loved to talk to any listening ear about his life experiences in the military. He was in the United States Armed Forces with a combined service of 20 years from 1956 to 1976. Jimmie served four years in the United States Navy as a 2nd Class Yeoman, followed by 16 years in the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant where he held the position of Chaplin Business Administrator, and served during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Rector Oil Company and Smyth Home Construction before he worked for and retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections with 13 years of service. Jimmie was a life member of the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667, in which he served on the burial detail and rifle squad for veteran's funerals for over 25 years. At one time, he held the position of Surgeon. Jimmie enthusiastically and faithfully rang the bell yearly for the Salvation Army Red Kettle until his health declined and he was unable to do so. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Jacqueline Powell Coe; son, Douglas Ray Coe; and wife, Barbara Bernice Hayes Coe. Loved ones who remain to cherish his memory include daughters, Judith A. Coe of Marion, Va., Cindy Coe Harmon and husband, Dr. John W. Harmon Jr. of Chilhowie, Va., and Donna Coe Hawkins and husband, Dave Hawkins, of Mountain City, Tenn.; son, John S. Coe of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Heather Harmon (Lance Taylor), Dr. Kimberly Coe and fianc�, Michael Odham, Heidi Coe Hockett (Jon), Jesse Coe, Justin Rose (Jamie), and Chris Coe; great-grandchildren, Kaydon and Camden Hockett, Reagan and Rylan Rose; stepdaughter, Tammy Rouse Jones and husband, David, of Meadowview, Va.; siblings, Kathleen Powers, Susie Shumate, and Bobby Coe (Wylene); and several cherished nieces and nephews. The family would like to send out a huge thank you to all his different caregivers over the past eight years, along with Dr. Stiefel and staff of Family Physicians of Marion for their wonderful care. He appreciated everything everyone did for him, and their friendship. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery with the Reverend Paul Shallenburg officiating, and Military Rites conducted by the United States Air Force Funeral Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. Pallbearers will be Dr. John W. Harmon Jr., Dave Hawkins, Jon Hockett, Justin Rose, Michael Odham and Chris Coe. Flowers are appreciated or the family requests memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org; or Smyth County Animal Shelter, c/o Smyth County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1124, Marion VA 24354. To share memories of Jimmie Dean Coe, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Jimmie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.
