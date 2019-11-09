Cochran, Dorothy Rae

ABINGDON, Va. Dorothy Rae Cochran, age 70, passed away at her home on Friday, November 8, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, with Pastor Paul Ketron and Pastor Danny Sluss officiating. Interment will follow in the Anderson Family Cemetery in Dante, Va. Casket bearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Dorothy Rae Cochran is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
