Brenda Joyce Cross Cloyd, age 64, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the home of her daughter. Brenda was born on May 27, 1955, in Detroit, Mich., a daughter of the late Maxwell and Joyce Gilliam Cross. She was a lifelong resident of the greater Bristol area and was a member of Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church. Survivors include her husband, Gene Cloyd; daughter, Misty Friede; stepsons, Robbie Cloyd and Alan Cloyd and wife, Brandy; and grandchildren, Austin Friede, Jonathan Friede, Erin Friede, and Kaytelyn Cloyd. There will be no public memorial service held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.