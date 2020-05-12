Mayland Skye Clifton infant daughter of Thomas and Savanna Clifton went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born on February 29, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Mayland always had a beautiful smile and was adored by her brother and sister. She was the light of her parent's life and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents she is survived by her brother, Thomas Clifton III; sister, Brooklynn Clifton; maternal grandmother, Karen Guy; maternal grandfather, Corbett Guy and wife, Ashley; paternal grandparents, Tom and Tralana Clifton; aunts, Ashley Canter and husband, Lee and Sophie Couch; special family members, Sarah Kiser, Dana Bowers, and Elena Hurd; along with a host of extended family. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Vermillion Family Cemetery in Hiltons with Pastor Sammy Vickers officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 p.m. To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Clifton family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mayland Clifton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

