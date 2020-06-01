Ada Jeanette Boyd Clifton, age 72, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab Center. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maudie Boyd; husband of 52 years, Jerrell L. Clifton; sister, Ina Boyd Keen; and two infant grandsons, Zachary and Christopher Street Clifton. Jeanette is survived by three sons, Morgan Clifton and wife, Carla, of Abingdon, Va., Leonard Clifton and wife, Lynn, of Avon, Ohio, and Leslie Clifton and wife, Rubin, of Abingdon, Va.; 12 siblings, Jackie "Pete" Boyd, Bill Boyd, Lonnie Boyd, Tony Boyd, Uris "Junior" Boyd, James Boyd, Ray Boyd, Audrey Barlow, Ann Dooley, Shirley Short, Gertie Boyd, and Angel Mendoza; 13 grandchildren, Joseph Clifton and wife, Riley, Lauren Clifton, Nash Clifton, Jax Clifton, Demi Smith, Kayla Thompson, Alexandra Claman and husband, Zachary, Victoria Brush and husband, Drew, Sutton Coffey, and Braeden Coffey; nine great- grandchildren, Billy Claman, Tori Claman, Charlie Barton, Liam Barton, Milena Barton, Zara Claman, Aiden Brush, Everlie Brush, and Anniston Brush; and several nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be livestreamed on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. from the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Morgan Clifton and Leonard Clifton officiating. The service may be viewed online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream. A public committal service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Ketron Memorial Gardens where Morgan Clifton, Leonard Clifton, Leslie Clifton, Joseph Clifton, Nash Clifton, Jax Clifton, Jeff Harr, Allen House, Mark House, and Scott Davis will serve as pallbearers. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Masks will be required for attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highlands Fellowship, P.O. Box 543, Abingdon, VA 24212, or a donation of dry goods may be made to the Highlands Fellowship Food Bank. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Ada Jeanette Boyd Clifton is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Washington County Sheriff's Office joint drug investigation nets 101 indictments, 40 arrests
-
Virginia officials don't plan on releasing recovery rates
-
Bristol man convicted in death, faces more pending charges
-
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Abingdon's Martin Lucas narrows his choices to 10 schools
-
McIntyre, Matthew Todd
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.