ABINGDON, Va. Nell Lou Clevenger, 68, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1951, in Flemingsburg, Ky. to the late John Samuel Cropper and Freda Gay Claypoole Cropper. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Clevenger and two grandchildren, Colette Elizabeth Amendolaro and Nora Adelaide Amendolaro. Nell retired from Bristol Regional Medical Center in 2005 where she had worked as a registered nurse for 15 years. She loved photography, animals, watching all sports, gardening and being outside especially hiking. Nell enjoyed traveling and spending yearly vacations at Sanibel Island. She was an avid reader of the Bible and also enjoyed mystery books. She loved her family and was a wonderful mother. Nell was a member of Abingdon Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, Richard Chad Clevenger of Midlothian, Va., and Joshua Christian Clevenger and wife, Sarah of Abingdon, Va.; one daughter, Nicole Leah Amendolaro and husband, Dominick of Haymarket, Va.; three brothers, Johnny Cropper and wife, Anne, Garey Cropper and wife, Judy, and Timothy Cropper; six grandchildren, Amanda Christine Clevenger, Gabriel Christian Clevenger, Logan James Clevenger, Ryleigh Grace Clevenger, Selah Ann Clevenger and Ashlynn Hope Clevenger; and several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for the immediate family only will be held with Dr. Bill Bryan officiating. Interment will be in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The service will be available to the public on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 1:55 p.m., via the funeral home's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/frostfuneralhome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA via https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial, or the Cincinnati Children's Hospital via https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Clevenger.
