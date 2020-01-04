Clarkson, Beulah Brooks

Beulah Brooks Clarkson, 90, passed away at her home in Morristown, Tenn., on Friday, January 3, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by her family. Beulah was born on June 3, 1929 on a farm in Harrogate, Tenn. She and her twin brother, Buford, were the youngest of George and Cornie Brooks' 10children. She played high school basketball at Forge Ridge in Claiborne County and later became an avid Lady Vols fan. She married Donald Ray Clarkson and moved to Morristown in 1951. They owned the Dairy Queen for many years until Don's death in 1972. She was a representative for AFLAC for 20 years. She had a great sense of humor her entire life and never met a stranger. One of her teachers said," When Beulah quits laughing we will continue the class," which only made her laugh harder. She was a great southern cook, known for her fabulous chocolate pies. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed bowling for many years. She was a member of Cherokee Hills Baptist Church, in her later years, she enjoyed watching First Baptist Church, Morristown on TV. Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Clarkson; her parents, George Columbus Brooks and Cornelia May Ramsey Brooks; siblings, half-sister, Herthal Brooks, Thelma Myrtle Brooks Vannouy, twins, Mildred and Mabel Brooks, Ruby Brooks Drotos, Ruth Brooks Harbor, Gladys Brooks Fleemon, Luther Brooks and George Clayton Brooks, She is survived by her twin brother, Buford Brooks of Harrogate, Tenn.; daughters, Venus Clarkson Brandt (Ed Mabry) of Batesville, Arkansas; Donna Clarkson Harmon (Tom) of White Pine, Tenn. and Sherry Clarkson Cantwell (J.D.) of Talbott, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Morristown. Funeral will begin at 3 p.m., officiating will be Pastor Todd Haley. Interment will be after the service in Hamblen Memory Gardens. Beulah loved children, so in her honor, donations may be directed to Kingswood School, St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Shriner's Hospital for Children, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Mayes Mortuary.
Clarkson, Beulah Brooks
To plant a tree in memory of Beulah Clarkson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.