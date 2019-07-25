MARION, Va. Shirley Nelson Osborne Clark, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home in Marion, Va. Shirley was born in Clinchburg, Va., to the late Roy and Minnie King Nelson. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Staley L. Osborne; her late husband, Kenneth Clark; and her siblings, Lucille Munch, Walter "Shorty" Nelson, Edward "Ed" Nelson, Alvice "Red" Nelson, Dorothy Trump, and Elizabeth Pruitt. Shirley loved her Lord and Savior and was a faithful member of Falling Water Baptist Church. She never complained about any of the hardships she faced throughout her life. She leaned upon the Lord for his guidance each time. She was a dedicated mother that truly loved and cared for her family. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane Roberts and husband, Mike, of Rural Retreat, and Donna Pennington and husband, Rick, of Marion; grandchildren, Michael Roberts, Chris Roberts, Mark Pennington, Daniel Pennington, and Ricky Pennington; great-grandchildren, Landon, Austin, Tanner, Kaelyn, Kaylee, Braxton, Layla, Lawson, Willow, and Owen; brother, Robert Nelson and wife, Dorothy, of Columbia, S.C.; several nieces, nephews; many friends; her church family; and a special niece she considered her daughter, Margaret Davis of Ga. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Falling Water Baptist Church in Marion with Pastor Jerimiah Sluss and Pastor Jerry Creasy officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Clark Family.