Roman Christopher Clark, age 47, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 2, 1972, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Allen and Patsy Leonard Clark. Roman was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and worked for Bureau Veritas. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Hawkins Clark; son, Hunter Neal; daughter, Alley Neal; uncle, Jerry Leonard; good friend, Mike Cowan; host of other friends and fur babies, Buddy and Sophie. A memorial visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 654, Blountville, TN 37617 Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.