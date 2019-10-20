Peggy Lee O'Dell Clark Ms. Peggy Lee O'Dell Clark, 93, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, in the Indian Path Hospital. Peggy was a resident of St. Paul, Va., Dungannon, Va., Mt Carmel, and Kingsport, Tenn. She was the daughter of the late James Harrison O'Dell and late Ethel Mae Horne. She was a member of the Bloomindale Baptist Church. Peggy graduated school from St. Paul, Va. She loved to bake cakes and attend fundraising cake walks where she would tap dance on the high school auditorium stage. She was a waitress for many years and enjoyed taking care of her customers. She graduated from the Kingsport School of Beauty and became was a licensed beautician. She later graduated from Kingsport Nursing School and became a licensed Nurse's Aide. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by two sisters, Daughty O'Dell Clark and Evelynn O'Dell Compton; two brothers, Ralph O'Dell and Jimmy O'Dell; as well as her late husband, Arthur Bruce Clark Jr. who passed away in 1992. Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Lee Pack and her husband, Gene Miller Pack; two sons, Jim Stickley and his wife, Susan Rose, and Wendell Bruce Clark and his wife, Brenda, six grandchildren, one great-grandson; two nieces, Patricia "Jellybean' Lodge and Ann Compton, and numerous cousins. A graveside service for Ms. Peggy O'Dell Clark will be conducted at 12 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Temple Hill Memorial Park, in Castlewood, Va. with the Rev. Mitchell Whisnant officiating. Minister family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 a.m. Monday. Online condolences may be sent to the Clark family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport, is serving the Clark family.