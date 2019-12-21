GLADE SPRING, Va. Nancy Arnold Clark, age 76, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Nancy grew up in Saltville, a graduate of Emory and Henry College, and taught for Washington County Schools for over 30 years. She was loved by many, and touched many lives. She was preceded in death by her parents, James S. Arnold Sr. and Alice "Shug" Arnold; brothers, James S. Arnold Jr., Ernest "Lefty" Arnold and David "Pig" Arnold; sisters, Patsy Bise and Mildred Campbell. Nancy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jimmy W. Clark; daughters, Kim Hayes and husband, Greg, and Jackie Clark and husband, Jason Altizer; sister, Judy Holmes and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Kelly Hayes, and Cameron Bare and wife, Hannah; great-grandson Cash Bare, "her grandchildren were the loves of her life"; sister-in-law, Mary Katherine Arnold; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Sullivan officiating. The family will receive from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Monday at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Nancy Arnold Clark family.
Clark, Nancy Arnold
