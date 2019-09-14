Mary Sue Clark, age 83, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on September 11, 2019, at Oakmont at Gordon Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A private committal service will be held with the Rev. Dr. Bryce Ronald "Ron" Gilmer officiating. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Sue Clark is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

